Siddipet leads in vaccination

Vaccinated about 1.99 lakh people aged 45 years and above till April 30

Siddipet district scripted a success story, once again. It has successfully vaccinated about 1.99 lakh people aged 45 years and above till April 30. This is over and above the district population in the prescribed age limit. The district has about 1.96 people who crossed 45 years of age.

Even people from neighbouring Medak, Karimnagar and Hyderabad got their vaccines in Siddipet district.

This was possible due to the efforts of public representatives including, mandal level officers and panchayat secretaries at the village level.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Collector P. Venkatrama Reddy laid a special focus on the vaccination drive and the total responsibility was entrusted to Additional Collector Muzammil Khan who coordinated with officials of various departments and public representatives.

Even transport was arranged for people from villages to the vaccination centres and that made more people get their shots.

“Conveyance became a hurdle in target people getting vaccinated. Therefore, the Collector took a decision to arrange for transport to everybody who wants vaccination. In the last few days, 4,000 people got vaccinated and now, we have reached a target of 8,000 people per day. Meanwhile, people have become more aware and are understanding that there is no negative reaction and there is no difference between Covaxin and Covishield. We also activated our network of Asha, ANMs and medical officers. They went to villages, identified people eligible for vaccination and motivated them. For example, each Asha worker encouraged 10 people per day. In the second phase, we reached the target of 12,000 people per day. And, in the final phase, we have started opening camps in large villages and got every eligible vaccinated and the number touched 24,000 per day,” Mr. Muzammil Khan told The Hindu.