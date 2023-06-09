Siddipet IT hub ready for inauguration on June 15: Harish Rao

June 09, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Friday said the IT hub at the district headquarters would be inaugurated on June 15 by Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao.

Mr. Harish Rao, along with Collector Prashanth J. Patil and other officers, reviewed the ongoing works at the IT hub, which, he said, would provide employment to about 750 residents directly and many more indirectly.

He said Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge (TASK) would organise a training programme for about 150 youth at the IT hub every 45 days and urged the youth to use the opportunity. Stating that there would be a mega job mela on June 13 at the police convention hall, Mr. Harish Rao said 11 companies would participate in it.

‘Compare development, explain it to people’

Mr. Harish Rao, in a meeting with party leaders at his camp office later, suggested that they compare the development taking place in BJP-ruled Maharashtra and Congress-ruled Karnataka with that in Telangana, particularly in Siddipet, and explain the differences to the people. “I will arrange vehicles. Please visit those places and find out the difference,” Mr. Harish Rao told the party leaders.

Later in the day, he handed over 30 three-wheelers to disabled persons.

