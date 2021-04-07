Siddipet gets Three Town police station

The State government has sanctioned a Three Town police station for the district, orders to which were issued.

Disclosing these details here on Wednesday, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that an appeal was made to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his visit in December last year to sanction another police station for Siddipet.

The Minister said that the Three Town police station would be established on Rajiv Rahadari between Ponnala and Bakrichepyala villages. Collector P. Venkatrami Reddy was directed to identify the required land. The police station will have 57 personnel to start with.