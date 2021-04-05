Siddipet gets a digital library

Harish Rao urges youth to prepare for recruitment tests

Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon youth to prepare for recruitment of about 50,000 vacant posts, notification for which would be announced shortly. He said that coaching will be offered by subject experts at the district library.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly established digital library at the district headquarters here on Monday, Mr. Rao said that the library is being named after Vemuganti Narasimhacharyulu, honoured as Kavi Kokila. The library was constructed at a cost of ₹3.3 crore.

“The new library was established to cater to the needs of all sections of people in the district headquarters. In addition to Telugu, English and Urdu newspapers, a reading room with a capacity of 40 persons was made available for unemployed youth to get ready for competitive examinations. One can read international magazines as the library was provided with internet facility and connected to national digital library,” said Mr. Rao.

Mr. Rao urged parents to get the children habituated to the habit of book reading, instead of being hooked to cell phone usage.

“Since the formation of Telangana, we have started filling as many as 1.35 lakh vacant posts in the government. Another 50,000 vacant posts will be filled shortly and coaching will be extended shortly for two months by subject experts,” said Mr Harish Rao, with a promise to establish a dining hall in the library.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Harish Rao released water to Imambad tank from Ranganaiaksagar along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and others.