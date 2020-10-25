Siddipet Collector shifted

HYDERABAD

25 October 2020 00:11 IST

Incumbent officer was in the district for more than three years

The Collector of by-poll bound Siddipet district P. Venkatrami Reddy has been transferred as Collector of Sangareddy in place of M. Hanumantha Rao who will go to Medak in the existing vacancy of district collector.

Mancherial Collector Bharati Hollikeri will take the place of Mr. Venkatrami Reddy at Siddipet.

In the orders passed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar late on Saturday night, Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik and Karimnagar Collector K. Shashanka were given full additional charge of the post in Mancherial and Peddapalli districts respectively.

The Congress and BJP had been demanding the transfer of Mr. Venkatrami Reddy in the run up to bye-election in Dubbak Assembly constituency as he served in the district for more than three years and they also complained that he was working in favour of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.