Siddipet collector made special secretary of Irrigation department in a minor reshuffle of IAS officers

February 23, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddipet district collector Patil Prashant Jeevan has been transferred and posted as special secretary to the Government in the Irrigation department in the minor reshuffle of IAS officers affected by Telangana government on Friday.

He will be replaced by Kamareddy additional collector (local bodies) Mikkilineni Manu Choudary. Tourism department principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer has been placed in full additional charge as Endowments principal secretary relieving senior IAS officer Sunil Sharma from the post.

Greater Warangal municipal commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik has been transferred and posted as Jangaon district collector relieving Ch. Shivalingaiah who was asked to report to the General Administration Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT