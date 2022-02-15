Siddipet Collector creates awareness on Dalit Bandhu

Hanumantha Rao visits Kolgur in Siddipet district

M. Hanumantha Rao, Collector, Siddipet, said that welfare of Dalits is on the top of the agenda for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and beneficiaries should use Dalit Bandhu properly.

Mr. Hanumatha Rao, along with other officials, visited Kolgur village in Gajwel mandal for about four hours on Tuesday and interacted with 20 beneficiaries and explained about the scheme.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has designed the scheme in such a way that Dalits should stand in their own. This scheme is being implemented nowhere in the country. All of you must not select the same units. Go for multiple units which offers you assured income. The government is ready to extend training in required skills,” he told them.

Some of the beneficiaries informed the Collector they have opted for fertilizer shops, mini dairy, photo studio and tent house.

MLC Yadva Reddy, Forest Development Corporation chairman V Pratap Reddy and others were also present. They said that about 100 beneficiaries from each constituency would be selected under the scheme in first phase.