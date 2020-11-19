Siddipet bags Swachhata Award

Jal Shakti Minister hands over award at a virtual presentation on occasion of World Toilet Day

The Siddipet district was selected for national-level Swachhata Award and it was presented to Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy at a virtual event by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday.

Siddipet was one among the 20 districts selected across the nation for this award on the occasion of ‘World Toilet Day’ for creating awareness on use of toilets, segregation of wet and dry garbage and their maintenance and campaign on Swachh Bharath in rural areas.

Peddapalli district from the State was also selected for the award.

The Union Minister has congratulated the Collector for receiving the award.

“We have taken up the programmes as per the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. Under Swachh Bharat Mission Phase one we have constructed as many as 34,480 toilets, out of which we built 27,000 toilets in 2017 May alone. Palle Pragati prorammes were taken up in 499 villages. Community toilets are being constructed, dump yards and segregation sheds are constructed with the funds under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). Further, 42,800 individual and 600 community soak pits were constructed in the district. Haritha Haram programme is being run for the past five years in the district. This was made possible only with the help of elected public representatives and officials,” the Collector said.