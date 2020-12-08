Siddipet all set to get another makeover

SIDDIPET

08 December 2020 18:58 IST

Sewage treatment plant to be inaugurated tomorrow, UG drainage lines laid in most part of town

The district headquarters town is set to get an underground drainage system and sewage treatment plant which is expected to serve the needs of the fast developing urban center for the next six to seven decades.

Chief Minster K. Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the treatment plant on December 10. MLA and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has played a key role in getting the funds sanctioned for the programme.

A total of ₹ 278.16 crore was sanctioned for the project under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) and from the municipality. Out of the total 328 kilometres underground drainage system, as much as 302 kilometres was already completed and a treatment plant with a capacity of 7.25 MLD was established with moving bed bio-film reactor (MBBR) technology at Chintala Cheruvu.

The Siddipet town has 25,517 houses in all the 34 wards, out of which some 8,000 houses have been connected with the underground drainage in the first phase and the remaining will be connected in the next three phases. The works were complete up to 80 % and Mr. Harish Rao has directed the officials to complete pending works at the earliest.

Sewage water is being cleaned at six levels and then being released to fields through Chintala Cheruvu surplus canal. The sewage treatment plant would be handling 25 MLD once all the four phases of the project is completed, according to officials.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is set to inaugurate Rythu Vedika at Mittapally constructed at an estimated cost of ₹ 22 lakh. As many as 110 Rythu Vedikas were completed in the district out of the total 127 proposed.