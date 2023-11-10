Siddaramaiah should implement promised schemes before criticising KCR: Kavitha

November 10, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Hyderabad

BRS MLC K. Kavitha hit back at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying it was laughable that the BC Declaration was released in a district where Congress did not even give a single seat to BCs.

Speaking to reporters in Nizamabad on Friday, she said that Mr. Siddaramaiah has no right to criticise Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who has implemented all his poll promises and also schemes that were not part of the party manifesto.

Since 2014, the BRS government has spent ₹45,000 crore for BC welfare and no other State has spent such a huge amount. It is unfortunate that leaders like Siddaramaiah were spreading lies ignoring the figures.

Ms. Kavitha said that Congress has no right to talk about BCs after ‘failing’ them for six decades and now ’selling’ the tickets meant for BC candidates. BC aspirant Kasula Balaraju attempted suicide, unable to bear the insult of getting rejected by the party and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy did not even meet him at the hospital.

She said that in the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress allotted four tickets to BCs in Nizamabad district, but now not a single seat was preferred for a BC candidate, showcasing how Congress has deceived the downtrodden communities. “The political future of 10 to 15 BC leaders in the district has been compromised due to Mr. Revanth Reddy’s attitude,” she alleged.

“If the Congress is voted to power, it will sell the State, as it has already sold party tickets to rich leaders,” she said and asked people to remember the 10-year Congress rule earlier and compare it with the BRS government rule.

