Siddaramaiah invites KCR to Karnataka to check implementation of Congress promises

November 10, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah invited Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and other Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders to visit his State and see the implementation of the promises made by Congress before elections.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, while speaking after releasing the BC Declaration of the Telangana Congress in Kamareddy, said that KCR has been claiming that the Karnataka government was not implementing the promises. “I invite him to come and see the implementation of schemes,” he said.

“Congress winning Telangana is a forgone conclusion,” he said, and assured people that all the six promises made by the party would be fulfilled at any cost as the Congress always abides by its vows. He said that TPCC chief Revanth Reddy would defeat KCR in Kamareddy as “people were vexed with the corruption of KCR government”.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that the party would lose deposits in majority constituencies. “Telangana BJP leaders are depending on the aura of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has vanished. In Karnataka too, Congress won in all the constituencies with huge majorities wherever Mr. Modi campaigned and this will be repeated in Telangana,” he said.

Earlier, he was present during the nomination of Mr. Revanth Reddy.

‘KCR bought MLAs, MPs’

Meanwhile, Mr. Revanth Reddy challenged KCR on ED or CBI inquiry into the issue of who bought MLAs, MPs and other people’s representatives. He was responding to KCR’s criticism at the Kamareddy meeting on Thursday, that “a person who was caught buying an MLA for ₹50 lakh is contesting against him”. “KCR bought MLAs and MPs from all parties by spending crores and is now, shamelessly accusing me of trying to buy an MLA,” he said.

The TPCC chief criticised the CM for snatching the Kamareddy seat from a BC candidate and claiming that his mother’s ancestral village fell in the same constituency. “If you had such a sentiment for Kamareddy, you should have responded when a farmer from Kamareddy committed suicide in front of the Secretariat,” he said. “Neither did KCR give an appointment to that farmer nor console his family. That is KCR for you,” he said.

