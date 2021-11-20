Siblings killed in road accident

HYDERABAD

20 November 2021 00:40 IST

Case booked against lorry driver

A 25-year-old man and his sister were killed in a road accident on Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway near Kothur village in Ranga Reddy district on Friday morning. The accident took place at 11.45 a.m. when the victims' bike rammed a lorry moving in the same direction after crossing a petrol pump, Kothur ASI Abdullah said.

The siblings, Jatram Chandrashekar from Komireddypally in Moosapet mandal in Mahabubnagar, and Madoori Mamata, 24, from Peddachintakunta in Marker mandal in Narayanpet district, suffered fatal injuries after they came under the rear wheels of the lorry. Death was instantaneous for them.

While Chandrashekar was working in a pharma company in Jeedimetla, his sister Mamata got married a year ago.

Her husband works in JNTU, Hyderabad.

According to police, the duo was proceeding towards Hyderabad after attending a marriage at their relative's place at Khilla Ghanpur in Wanaparthy district.

“The lorry driver suddenly veered off the vehicle to left, as a result, Chandrashekar lost control and rammed into it,” Mr. Abdullah said.

A case was registered against the lorry driver, Shanker, from Tamil Nadu, and the victims' bodies were handed over to their parents after autopsy at Government Hospital, Shadnagar.