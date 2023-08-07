ADVERTISEMENT

Siasat Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan dies of cardiac arrest

August 07, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Managing Editor of The Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan died of cardiac arrest after suffering a stroke while he was participating in the funeral procession of balladeer Gaddar on Monday evening. He was 63.

Officials from the Alwal police said that between 5-6 p.m. on Monday evening, while Mr. Khan was participating in the procession, he complained of uneasiness and sat down on the road. “Locals gave him water and took him aside to attempt CPR while an ambulance arrived. He was rushed to a private hospital in Musheerabad, where the doctors declared him dead,” informed the police.

A philanthropist who helped the community in times of need, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Khan was a public figure. He is survived by wife and two sons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US