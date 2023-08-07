HamberMenu
Siasat Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan dies of cardiac arrest

August 07, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Managing Editor of The Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan died of cardiac arrest after suffering a stroke while he was participating in the funeral procession of balladeer Gaddar on Monday evening. He was 63.

Officials from the Alwal police said that between 5-6 p.m. on Monday evening, while Mr. Khan was participating in the procession, he complained of uneasiness and sat down on the road. “Locals gave him water and took him aside to attempt CPR while an ambulance arrived. He was rushed to a private hospital in Musheerabad, where the doctors declared him dead,” informed the police.

A philanthropist who helped the community in times of need, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Khan was a public figure. He is survived by wife and two sons.

