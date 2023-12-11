SI suspended after a man ‘hit by him dies’

December 11, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Police higher-ups on Monday suspended Satish Reddy, sub-inspector of Chintapally police station in Nalgonda district, following allegations that the SI slapped 55-year-old Nenavath Surya inside the police station resulting in the latter’s death.

According to information reaching here, Mr. Surya, belonging to a Scheduled Tribe, was summoned to the police station on Sunday by the SI on a complaint lodged with the police by Mr. Surya’s younger brother alleging that his elder sibling had cheated him with regard to division of their property.

Mr. Surya came to the police station along with his son, who was working as software professional. The SI reportedly got enraged when Mr. Surya’s son sought to know why the SI had summoned his father to the police station in a matter of civil dispute.

The SI allegedly slapped Mr. Surya’s son. Mr. Surya reportedly took objection to the SI slapping his son. The SI allegedly slapped Mr. Surya also after which the latter collapsed.

Mr. Surya was taken to a private hospital for treatment where he fell unconscious even as the doctor was examining. Minutes later, he died. A case under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code was registered.