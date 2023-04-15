ADVERTISEMENT

SI ‘attacks’ MPTC member; Uttam threatens fast in Kodad

April 15, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Injured MPTC member of Munagala in Kodad constituency Srinivas Reddy. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Nalgonda MP and former PCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has condemned the physical assault on Arneni Srinivas Reddy, MPTC of Munagala by Munagala Sub-Inspector of Police Lokesh, and threatened to sit on a dharna in Kodad on Sunday if there was no action against the police official.

The MPTC was seriously injured in the attack and a huge swelling around his eye reflected how blows were rained on his face, he said, adding that a complaint had already been made with DGP Anjani Kumar and the Suryapet SP. “If the SI is not suspended we will go ahead with the fast and agitation,” he said.

SI Lokesh apparently rained blows on the MPTC when the latter was participating in Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations. When a group was singing songs, the MPTC member asked them the meaning of Jai Bhim. Assuming that the MPTC was disturbing the programme the SI engaged him and that led to some altercation leading to assaulting the MPTC. Local MLA Mallaiah Yadav was not present at that time but Congress leaders gheraoed him when he came. He assured them of justice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Uttam Reddy said some police officials had been trying to intimidate the Congress leaders at the behest of BRS leaders. He said attacking an elected leader was unpardonable.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US