SI ‘attacks’ MPTC member; Uttam threatens fast in Kodad

April 15, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Nalgonda MP and former PCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has condemned the physical assault on Arneni Srinivas Reddy, MPTC of Munagala by Munagala Sub-Inspector of Police Lokesh, and threatened to sit on a dharna in Kodad on Sunday if there was no action against the police official.

The MPTC was seriously injured in the attack and a huge swelling around his eye reflected how blows were rained on his face, he said, adding that a complaint had already been made with DGP Anjani Kumar and the Suryapet SP. “If the SI is not suspended we will go ahead with the fast and agitation,” he said.

SI Lokesh apparently rained blows on the MPTC when the latter was participating in Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations. When a group was singing songs, the MPTC member asked them the meaning of Jai Bhim. Assuming that the MPTC was disturbing the programme the SI engaged him and that led to some altercation leading to assaulting the MPTC. Local MLA Mallaiah Yadav was not present at that time but Congress leaders gheraoed him when he came. He assured them of justice.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said some police officials had been trying to intimidate the Congress leaders at the behest of BRS leaders. He said attacking an elected leader was unpardonable.