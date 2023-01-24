SI and constable aspirants stage dharna at Gandhi Bhavan against the Govt

January 24, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aspirants of sub-inspector and constable posts demanding an opportunity to write the Mains exam to all the candidates who passed in the 800 metres and 1600 metres qualification race staged a dharna at Gandhi Bhavan.

The aspirants who have been protesting across the State for several days gathered at Gandhi Bhavan under the aegis of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a dharna and senior Congress leaders extended support to them. NSUI State president Venkat Balmoor said that 70,000 candidates have lost an opportunity with new norms like four metres Long Jump and Shotput events.

The Congress leaders, including TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, vice president Chalmala Kiran Reddy, Khairatabad district president Rohin Reddy, along with the aspirants gave a memorandum to the effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. They urged the government to relent from its stance and help the 70,000-odd aspirants to compete fairly.

The aspirants said that no State government has a four-metre mark test in the Long Jump event for police recruitment exams and asked why should Telangana have a new norm. They warned that the local MLAs of the BRS, who don’t support the aspirants would have to face their wrath when they visit the constituencies. A large posse of police was deployed at Gandhi Bhavan to prevent any untoward incident.