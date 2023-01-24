ADVERTISEMENT

SI and constable aspirants stage dharna at Gandhi Bhavan against the Govt

January 24, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Urge government to withdraw its new qualifying distance in long jump and shot put

The Hindu Bureau

AICC secretary Nadeem Javed and TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and NSUI president Venkat Balmoor along with SI and constable job aspirants submit a memorandum to the effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Aspirants of sub-inspector and constable posts demanding an opportunity to write the Mains exam to all the candidates who passed in the 800 metres and 1600 metres qualification race staged a dharna at Gandhi Bhavan.

The aspirants who have been protesting across the State for several days gathered at Gandhi Bhavan under the aegis of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a dharna and senior Congress leaders extended support to them. NSUI State president Venkat Balmoor said that 70,000 candidates have lost an opportunity with new norms like four metres Long Jump and Shotput events.

The Congress leaders, including TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, vice president Chalmala Kiran Reddy, Khairatabad district president Rohin Reddy, along with the aspirants gave a memorandum to the effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. They urged the government to relent from its stance and help the 70,000-odd aspirants to compete fairly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The aspirants said that no State government has a four-metre mark test in the Long Jump event for police recruitment exams and asked why should Telangana have a new norm. They warned that the local MLAs of the BRS, who don’t support the aspirants would have to face their wrath when they visit the constituencies. A large posse of police was deployed at Gandhi Bhavan to prevent any untoward incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US