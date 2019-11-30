Shutter-breaking gang busted

The Nirmal district police on Saturday busted an inter-state gang of burglars by arresting three of its seven members, and seized from their possession two cars, and a few crowbars and screw drivers used in committing theft. The gang was involved in five shutter lifting crimes committed in Mamda mandal on the intervening night of November 17 and 18 besides two similar cases in Karimnagar and Mancherial districts.

Producing the accused at a press conference, Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju said two teams under the supervision of Soan CI L. Jeevan Reddy, headed by Laxmanchanda SI K. Vinay and Mamda SI V. Anusha, were formed soon after five breakings of shop shutters were reported from Mamda and Dimmadurthy. The teams went to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in search of the gang after assuming that the criminals, who operated in two batches, were from hese States, he added.

Three of the members were arrested on Saturday at Nirmal while they were planning to break shops in the night. Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy and Mamda CI L. Jeevan Reddy were among those who attended the press conference.