SHRC orders probe into complaint by Dalit farmer

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday issued a notice to Collector M. V. Reddy to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by a Dalit farmer of Palvancha against two police officers of the district over their alleged intervention in a civil dispute.

Acting on a complaint filed by 70-year-old K Devadasu of Nehrunagar in Palvancha, the SHRC has asked the Collector to get the matter inquired into by an officer not below the rank of Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and submit a detailed report on the allegations made by the farmer by July 31. In his complaint, Devadasu alleged that some vested elements were trying to grab his five acre land by using their clout.

He charged two police officials including the local SI and a top rung officer of the district police with “unduly interfering” in the land issue at the behest of those trying to “grab” his land.