SHRC cannot pass orders on family, civil disputes: HC

Telangana High Court on Monday ruled that State Human Rights Commission cannot adjudicate and pass orders on marital and family matters and civil disputes.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar, while hearing different pleas challenging orders passed by the SHRC, made it clear that such directions of the SHRC would be violation of Section 12 of SHRC Act. In a separate matter, the bench adjourned the batch of petitions pertaining to transfer of teachers.

In another matter, the bench sought details of the action taken by the authorities to check slaughtering of cows in different parts of the State. The prevention of cow slaughtering cannot be on ad hoc basis but it should be a continuous process, the bench said.

In a separate development, Justice G. Anupama Chakravarthy dismissed an election petition filed by former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy against Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy of BRS. In his petition, Mr. Janardhan Reddy contended that the MLA had concealed certain details in his election affidavit. The verdict said the petitioner could not present adequate evidence to substantiate his charges.

