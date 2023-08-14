ADVERTISEMENT

SHRC cannot pass orders on family, civil disputes: HC

August 14, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana High Court on Monday ruled that State Human Rights Commission cannot adjudicate and pass orders on marital and family matters and civil disputes.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar, while hearing different pleas challenging orders passed by the SHRC, made it clear that such directions of the SHRC would be violation of Section 12 of SHRC Act. In a separate matter, the bench adjourned the batch of petitions pertaining to transfer of teachers.

In another matter, the bench sought details of the action taken by the authorities to check slaughtering of cows in different parts of the State. The prevention of cow slaughtering cannot be on ad hoc basis but it should be a continuous process, the bench said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate development, Justice G. Anupama Chakravarthy dismissed an election petition filed by former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy against Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy of BRS. In his petition, Mr. Janardhan Reddy contended that the MLA had concealed certain details in his election affidavit. The verdict said the petitioner could not present adequate evidence to substantiate his charges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US