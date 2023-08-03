SHRC can not pass orders in property-related matters: HC

August 03, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday said the State Human Rights Commission cannot pass orders in property related matters.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar, hearing a petition challenging an order of SHRC to main status-quo in a property dispute related matter, said such orders would not be legally valid. The bench said the Supreme Court, in G. Manikyamma vs Roudri Co-operative Housing Society case, had ruled that law did not authorise HRC to adjudicate property-related matters.

The SHRC had passed a direction in a property dispute pertaining to Kokapet of Gandipet mandal in Ranga Reddy district. The plea was filed challenging this order.

In a separate matter, the bench had issued notices to a private person and directed the government to secure instructions in a writ petition stating that State government was transferring money to the private person under Rythu Bandhu programme though he had sold the land on which apartment buildings were constructed. The bench wanted the Collectors of Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts to ascertain facts in the matter and furnish the same in the court.