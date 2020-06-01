Shramik Specials berthed at Adilabad yard

Though the Indian Railways has not yet started running trains through Adilabad, part of the Nanded Division of South Central Railways, the well maintained railway station here continues to throb with activity. The six line railway yard is a berthing place for the Shramik Special trains, three of which are berthed here besides the small workmen special which comes and goes every weekday.
The Shramik Specials are berthed in the local yard for want of space in Nanded and Purna railway stations. The trains will be moved to Nanded as and when required, according to Station Master Dhaneshwar B.
The Railways has played an important role in matter related with control of COVID-19 spread across the country and spends a lot of effort in sanitising the trains which it has run during the lockdown period. Workers sanitise even the workmen special before it leaves the station every afternoon to take all the workers back to Nanded.
