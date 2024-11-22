 />

Show of innovative ideas and technological talent at Yantra-24 project expo

Published - November 22, 2024 02:55 pm IST - Hanamkonda

The Hindu Bureau

The Yantra-24 Project Expo, held at SR University in Hanamkonda on Thursday (November 21, 2024), stood out as a platform for showcasing innovative ideas and technological talent among engineering students. The event highlighted the integration of academic learning with industry requirements, emphasising creativity and future-ready solutions.

Inaugurating the expo, deputy general manager of Ultratech Cement N. Srinivasa Rao stressed the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence on engineering technologies. He noted that such events play a crucial role in fostering innovation and equipping students to meet future technological challenges.

Vice-Chancellor of SR University Deepak Garg underscored the importance of industrial feedback in enhancing the relevance of student projects. He urged participants to use the insights gained from the event to align their innovations with real-world applications, thereby addressing societal needs effectively.

Registrar R. Archana Reddy and dean V. Mahesh , along with other deans, heads of departments, staff and students, were present.

