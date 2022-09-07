Show Godavari water to Cong., BJP leaders: Harish

‘Opposition leaders are not visiting the field’

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao called upon party workers to show to Congress and BJP leaders the Godavari water that reached from Kaleshwaram to Rajgopalpet tank.

Participating in several programmes held at Siddipet on Wednesday including distribution of pensions to newly eligible one, Mr. Harish Rao said that the opposition leaders were speaking while sitting at Hyderabad and New Delhi instead of visiting the field.

“They are speaking nonsense without checking the ground reality. We know the pain or how much difficult it was to bring Godavari from Kaleshwaram. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is the man who fulfils the promises made. As promised during election campaign, we have hiked the pension from ₹1,000 to ₹2,016. Similarly, we have enhanced the number of pensions by decreasing the eligibility age limit,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing villagers at Siddannapet village in Nanganur mandal.

Addressing another programme at Padmanayaka Kalyana Mandapam at Siddipet, the Minister said that Kaleshwaram had changed the face of Telangana for better and labour were coming from as far as West Bengal and Bihar to work in the fields and to lift the paddy bags into lorries.

“The government made plans to take up cultivation of oil palm with about ₹300 crore in the districts and we are in the process of implementing it. This crop will offer revenue every month like that of salaried employee. There will be no problem to take this crop cultivation and we have sufficient water to meet the demand by farmers with Kaleshwaram water available for us,” said Mr. Harish Rao.