Show-cause notice given to legislator Raja Singh

December 07, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh was served a show-cause notice after allegedly posting an objectionable tweet on Tuesday.

Tuesday, December 6, corresponded to the 30th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

The same day, Mangalhat police issued the show-cause notice to the legislator and stated that the tweet was objectionable in nature as it targeted a community. They reiterated that the November 11 order of the Telangana High Court directed him not to make provocative speeches against any religion, or post derogatory or offensive posts on social media.

The police stated that the tweet was against the High Court’s conditions and directed the legislator to respond within two days of the receipt of the notice.

In a message sent to the media on Wednesday, advocate Karuna Sagar said that there was no violation of the HC’s conditions.

The Goshamahal legislator made objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad soon after stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui’s performance in the city in August. Mr Singh had opposed the comic’s performance. Soon after his comments, protests broke out in parts of the city with people demanding the legislator immediate arrest.

Days after a local criminal court turned down a remand application, the Hyderabad city police invoked the Preventive Detention Act against the legislator and arrested him on August 25.

It was after more than 75 days that Mr Singh was lodged in Chanchalguda Central Jail and on the orders of the Telangana High Court was released on November 9.

