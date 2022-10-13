Show BJP’s arrogance its place, KTR urges Munugode people

TRS working president says BJP did not spare ₹ 19,000 crore to Mission Bhagiratha but gave ₹ 18,000 crore contract work to bring bypoll

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 13, 2022 20:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao has stated that the by-election to Munugode Assembly Constituency is a fight between the arrogance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to win the election with its money power and the self-respect of the people there, and the party is trying to deceive people one more time.

Addressing a gathering before filing of nomination papers by TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy at Chanduru in Nalgonda district on Thursday, Mr. Rama Rao said it was only the BJP’s arrogance that was the reason behind the bypoll. Now it was for the people of Munugode to show the BJP’s arrogance its place by supporting TRS that had been working for the welfare and development of the people.

On the poll promise being made by BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy about getting ₹ 1,000 crore Central funds for the development of Munugode after the election, Mr. Rama Rao pointed out that the party had made similar promises to people in Dubbak and Huzurabad constituencies but nothing has trickled in so far.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP-led government as the Centre did not have the heart to give ₹ 19,000 crore grant to Mission Bhagiratha project, as recommended by NITI Aayog, that has resolved the fluoride problem not only in Munugode but all such areas in Telangana. Instead, it has spared a ₹ 18,000 crore work contract to buy two political siblings,” Mr. Rama Rao said. The fluoride problem was not resolved even after some fluorosis victims were taken to the Prime Minister’s office in 1998.

He explained that it was in the Munugode constituency (Chotuppal) the Mission Bhagiratha project was launched by the TRS government. Party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao went round 32 mandals of Nalgonda district in 2006 and had promised to women and children that Telangana would be realised one day and the TRS government would put an end to the fluoride problem.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Recollecting how a farmer of Mushampalli in Nalgonda district Ram Reddy had sunk 67 borewells in his quest to irrigate his land and become known as “Borela Ramreddy”, Mr. Rama Rao said the TRS government was also trying to end irrigation problems of the area by constructing reservoirs at Shivannagudem-Cherlagudem and Krishnarayanipalli-Laxamanapalli to irrigate 2.5 lakh acres land. However, some parties were creating hurdles in their execution.

The TRS working president also explained that about 1.13 lakh farmers of Munugode were getting investment support under Rythu Bandhu, 42,000 farm power connections were getting free power supply, 43,000 were getting social security (Aasara) pensions, 9,000 were benefited under Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak scheme among several other schemes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
politics
regional elections

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app