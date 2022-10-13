Show BJP’s arrogance its place, KTR urges Munugode people

ADVERTISEMENT

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao has stated that the by-election to Munugode Assembly Constituency is a fight between the arrogance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to win the election with its money power and the self-respect of the people there, and the party is trying to deceive people one more time.

Addressing a gathering before filing of nomination papers by TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy at Chanduru in Nalgonda district on Thursday, Mr. Rama Rao said it was only the BJP’s arrogance that was the reason behind the bypoll. Now it was for the people of Munugode to show the BJP’s arrogance its place by supporting TRS that had been working for the welfare and development of the people.

On the poll promise being made by BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy about getting ₹ 1,000 crore Central funds for the development of Munugode after the election, Mr. Rama Rao pointed out that the party had made similar promises to people in Dubbak and Huzurabad constituencies but nothing has trickled in so far.

“The BJP-led government as the Centre did not have the heart to give ₹ 19,000 crore grant to Mission Bhagiratha project, as recommended by NITI Aayog, that has resolved the fluoride problem not only in Munugode but all such areas in Telangana. Instead, it has spared a ₹ 18,000 crore work contract to buy two political siblings,” Mr. Rama Rao said. The fluoride problem was not resolved even after some fluorosis victims were taken to the Prime Minister’s office in 1998.

He explained that it was in the Munugode constituency (Chotuppal) the Mission Bhagiratha project was launched by the TRS government. Party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao went round 32 mandals of Nalgonda district in 2006 and had promised to women and children that Telangana would be realised one day and the TRS government would put an end to the fluoride problem.

Recollecting how a farmer of Mushampalli in Nalgonda district Ram Reddy had sunk 67 borewells in his quest to irrigate his land and become known as “Borela Ramreddy”, Mr. Rama Rao said the TRS government was also trying to end irrigation problems of the area by constructing reservoirs at Shivannagudem-Cherlagudem and Krishnarayanipalli-Laxamanapalli to irrigate 2.5 lakh acres land. However, some parties were creating hurdles in their execution.

The TRS working president also explained that about 1.13 lakh farmers of Munugode were getting investment support under Rythu Bandhu, 42,000 farm power connections were getting free power supply, 43,000 were getting social security (Aasara) pensions, 9,000 were benefited under Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak scheme among several other schemes.