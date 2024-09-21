ADVERTISEMENT

Should real estate owners and college owners benefit from Rythu Bharosa, Congress asks BRS

Published - September 21, 2024 03:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bhavani Reddy ridiculed BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for demanding that Rythu Bharosa should be given to all lands just like the BRS did during its tenure

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress leaders questioned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on whether it supports extending the Rythu Bharosa scheme to uncultivated lands and whether hundreds of crores should be paid for lands left vacant for real estate purposes.

At a press conference here, Bhavani Reddy, spokesperson of the party, ridiculed BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for demanding that Rythu Bharosa should be given to all lands just like the BRS did during its tenure. She accused him of building his colleges in the FTL area of lakes and enjoying benefits meant for agriculture.

Ms. Bhavani Reddy also reminded how Medchal MLA and former BRS Minister Ch. Malla Reddy claimed that he had got Rythu Bandhu (Rythu Bharosa) for 600 acres. Should it be continued, she asked and accused the BRS leaders of looting Rythu Bharosa money meant for genuine farmers.

“We can’t run the system in a crooked manner like the BRS did and the Congress will be partial to the poor and the schemes will be meant for genuine farmers,” she said.

