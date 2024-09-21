Should real estate owners and college owners benefit from Rythu Bharosa, Congress asks BRS

Telangana Congress leaders questioned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on whether it supports extending the Rythu Bharosa scheme to uncultivated lands and whether hundreds of crores should be paid for lands left vacant for real estate purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference here, Bhavani Reddy, spokesperson of the party, ridiculed BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for demanding that Rythu Bharosa should be given to all lands just like the BRS did during its tenure. She accused him of building his colleges in the FTL area of lakes and enjoying benefits meant for agriculture.

Ms. Bhavani Reddy also reminded how Medchal MLA and former BRS Minister Ch. Malla Reddy claimed that he had got Rythu Bandhu (Rythu Bharosa) for 600 acres. Should it be continued, she asked and accused the BRS leaders of looting Rythu Bharosa money meant for genuine farmers.

“We can’t run the system in a crooked manner like the BRS did and the Congress will be partial to the poor and the schemes will be meant for genuine farmers,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.