Shortage of Remdesivir drug in State

Families and friends of COVID-19 patients have been anxiously searching for Remdesivir, considered a promising drug in the treatment of coronavirus. The drug is in short supply, a fact confirmed by medical shops owners.

Inspectors from State Drug Control Administration said that the medicine is supplied directly to hospitals to prevent black marketing. However, patients admitted in nursing homes or smaller hospitals which do not have the medicine, or those in home isolation, are forced to search for it on their own.

On Saturday, several people posted requests on social media platforms requesting information about the places from where they can buy the medicine.