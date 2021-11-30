Telangana

Short spike in COVID cases for second day

COVID-19 cases in Telangana have shown a surge for the second consecutive day. Usually, around 140-160 infections are detected in a day, but on Tuesday, 196 positive cases were reported. On the previous day (Monday), the State had recorded 184 new cases.

While 33,236 samples were examined on Monday, 38,615 were tested on Tuesday.

The new 196 infections on Tuesday included 78 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 20 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 15 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in six districts.

Two more COVID patients died, taking the death toll to 3,992.

The case tally now stands at 6,75,994.


