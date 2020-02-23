Telangana

Short films contest for girls

To mark International Women’s Day

Balala Hakkula Sangham is conducting a short film contest for girls above 16 years of age in connection with the ensuing International Women’s Day.

Short films produced on “A Step Ahead in Safety” can be sent before March 5. The awards would be given away on March 7 at Annie Besant Women’s College, Dilsukhnagar. There is no entry fee and best three will be selected in each group — Best Photography, Best Direction and Best action. Details can be had on 98663-42424.

