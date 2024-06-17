ADVERTISEMENT

Shops selling liquor illegally raided by Hyderabad Task Force

Published - June 17, 2024 11:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force team raided multiple shops across the city that were reselling liquor illegally and seized 242 bottles (96.5 litres) of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The raids were carried out in Kulsumpura, Chatrinaka, Musheerabad and Kachiguda limits.

The men selling these bottles were identified as Vineeth Singh, Kuradi Sachin, Durgam Chandrashekar, A. Ravi Kumar, and Ratnala Raja Rao, said the officials. “Upon inquiry, the men revealed that they were purchasing liquor from local shops and were selling the same for higher rates during the night,” explained the officials. All the individuals were handed over to their respective law and order police stations for further enquiry.

