March 15, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Restaurants, eateries and shops will remain open till 4 a.m. during Ramzan. Speaking at the Chief Minister’s Iftar, Advisor to the Telangana Government Mohammad Ali Shabbir said: “After consultations, our CM has announced that all restaurants, hotels and shops can remain open ... till 4 a.m., meaning till sehri. The Chief Secretary will issue orders tomorrow (Saturday),” Mr. Ali said.

