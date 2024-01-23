GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shops and businesses shut in Sangareddy after tension escalates on consecration day

January 23, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Shops remain shut in Daulatabad of Sangareddy district as police imposed Section 144.

Shops remain shut in Daulatabad of Sangareddy district as police imposed Section 144. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Tensions escalated in Sangareddy district on Tuesday as shops and businesses remained closed following an unsettling incident on Monday. The turmoil unfolded during a procession honoring the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, when a shoe was flung at the gathering in the Daulatabad mandal.

The procession participants traced the origin of the shoe to a residence and engaged in a heated verbal altercation with the occupants. In rage, the participants then proceeded to burn the fruit shop belonging to the family. Additionally, an earth mover at the location was vandalised during the chaos.

Concerned for the safety of the family involved, the police have relocated them to another location. In response to the incident, the Sangareddy police have imposed Section 144 in certain sensitive areas and are investigating the details surrounding the disturbance during the procession.

Police imposed Section 144 in Daulatabad of Sangareddy district following an unsettling incident on January 22, 2024.

Police imposed Section 144 in Daulatabad of Sangareddy district following an unsettling incident on January 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

