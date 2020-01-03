Shoppers Stop to set up apparel unit in Sircilla

Department store chain Shoppers Stop will set up an apparel manufacturing unit in Sircilla Apparel Park.

It entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government in Mumbai on Friday where visiting Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao met leaders of textile and pharma industries.

Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan and Shoppers Stop Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Suri signed the MoU. The unit will be set up soon, a release said.

“Delighted that the apparel manufacturing unit of Shoppers Stop will be coming up at Sircilla. Employment opportunities to hundreds of women will be created and a huge step forward for the apparel park, Sircilla,” the Minister said.

During his meeting with leaders from the textile industry, he highlighted the investment opportunities in Telangana and also gave an overview of the industrial policies in the State as well as the single-window clearance system under TS-iPASS. He also mentioned about the industrial parks coming up for the textile sector in the State.

Similarly, during his meeting with pharma industry leaders and representatives of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, Mr. Rao sought to underscore the investment opportunities in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector in the State.

A release from the Minister’s office said he thanked the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance for the opportunity to present at its apex council meeting. “Telangana’s ambitious agenda is to double the size of our life sciences ecosystem from $50 billion in 2020 to $100 billion by 2030 and create 400,000 new jobs,” he told the meeting.