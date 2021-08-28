Shocked at KTR’s endorsement to Malla Reddy’s behaviour: Mallu Ravi

KTR should read history on Congress contribution: Niranjan

Senior vice-president of Telangana Congress and former MP, Mallu Ravi has expressed shock at the open support of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao to the abusive language used by Minister M. Malla Reddy against TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy.

At a press conference in Hyderabad, he said Mr. KTR’s open endorsement of such vulgar language was an ample proof that Mr. Malla Reddy was just an actor and KTR and the Chief Minister were encouraging such behaviour by the Ministers on public platforms. He said people of Telangana are ashamed of such behaviour from those in responsible positions.

Mr. Ravi said the Congress has written a letter to the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao on the usage of funds earmarked under the SC ST sub-plan. The government has failed to spend ₹65,000 crores meant for Dalits in the Budget and the Congress has taken up Dalita Girijana Dandora to put pressure on the government.

He said it was funny that the Chief Minister talks about spilling his blood for the success of Dalita Bandhu after failing to keep his word on the first Dalit Chief Minister for Telangana. He said all the three villages adopted by the Chief Minister were in the Medchal constituency represented by Mr. Malla Reddy and the Opposition is questioning the promised development why is the Labour Minister getting agitated.

“KTR should study history”

At a separate press conference, another senior vice-president, G. Niranjan ridiculed Mr. KTR’s understanding of the Congress and asked him to go through the history lessons on Congress party’s contribution to the country and the Indian society. He said Congress treats every individual and every community equally.

He reminded that even the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu picked up their political lessons from the Congress party. He alleged that KCR who praised Sonia Gandhi for creating Telangana is now trying to deceive her and her contribution to Telangana. Telangana society will not spare KCR and KTR for their conspiracy to suppress the Congress party.