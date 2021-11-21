SHO suspended for failing to check constable’s cross-border liquor smuggling

NALGONDA

21 November 2021 21:47 IST

Constable was transferring liquor from his police vehicle to another when he was nabbed

Hyderabad Range DIG N. Shivashanker Reddy, on Saturday, suspended Wadapally Station House Officer D. Vijay Kumar for failing to monitor and check the conduct of his subordinates, particularly of a constable who was caught red-handed by Andhra Pradesh police for cross-border liquor smuggling last week.

The incident, according to the suspension order made available to the media on Sunday, was reported on November 15, when constable P. Shravan Kumar loaded the station’s Dial 100 police vehicle with illegal liquor and crossed the border.

The liquor was being transferred from the police vehicle to the vehicle of one Koteshwar Rao near Ramapuram crossroads on the other side, when the Dachepally police nabbed him.

The constable was booked for violations, including illegal transportation of liquor and criminal conspiracy under the AP Excise Act, and also lodged in Gurajala sub-jail of Guntur.

The DIG order stated that SHO Vijay Kumar’s slack supervision and attitude not only led to the illegal activity, but had also tarnished the image of the police system. For gross misconduct and negligence towards duty and in controlling subordinate staff, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Vijay Kumar and he was placed on immediate suspension, the order stated.