Shivraj Chouhan reviews BJP’s membership drive

A delegation of the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and BJP national membership incharge Shivraj Singh Chouhan and discussed with him on the membership drive being taken up in Telangana.

The delegation consisting of state BJP general secretaries, G. Manohar Reddy, Chinta Samba Murthy, G. Premender Reddy and Telangana membership incharge M. Dharma Rao met Mr. Chouhan at the airport for over two hours.

During the discussions, Mr. Chouhan got an overview of the membership drive district-wise. Mr. Manohar Reddy told him that about 2.5 lakh new members have been enrolled so far and the number will increase further when the drive ends on August 11.

Mr. Chouhan suggested them to expedite the process further creating a shakti booth for every five polling booths. He reminded them that the membership drive should be done keeping the party’s plan to come to power in Telangana in the next elections. He also assured them that Union Ministers would tour in Telangana soon to encourage the cadre involved in the drive and explain BJP’s contribution to State’s welfare.