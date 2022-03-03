Shivaji, an inspiration for religious harmony: Harish

‘KCR, Indrakaran improved forest cover in the State’

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that Chatrpati Shivaji is an inspiration for protecting religious harmony and he never encouraged violence.

“In both administration and during war, Shivaji Maharaj has shown great restraint and never destroyed any religious places. Similarly, he never encouraged violence,” said Mr. Harish Rao after inaugurating Chatrapati Shivaji statue at Basara in Nirmal district on Thursday adding that Shivaji is an inspiration for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in achieving Telangana State.

Forest Minister A. Indirakaran Reddy, MLA Vithal Reddy, MLC Dande Vithal and others were present.

“Forest cover has increased by 7.7 per cent. The Chief Minister and Mr. Indrakaran Reddy have made this possible. Telangana has become a model for the entire country and people in Maharashtra have been demanding their government implement schemes being implemented here,” said Mr. Harish Rao. He also announced sanctioning of ambulance to Basara primary health centre.

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said that Basara would be developed at an estimated cost of ₹ 100 crore.