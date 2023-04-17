ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena, NCP leaders join BRS

April 17, 2023 03:21 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Joining of leaders from different political parties in Maharashtra into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is continuing with several of them from central Maharashtra coming into the party fold in the presence of party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Sunday.

Senior politicians from Aurangabad district in Maharashtra, including former MLA Anna Saheb Mane, Santhosh Mane and Prashant Patil joined BRS, with the party chief offering them the traditional party scarves.

Mr. Mane was a senior leader of Shiv Sena and was elected MLA twice. Similarly, Santhosh Mane is from Gangapur constituency and Prashanth Patil was the youth wing president of Nationalist Congress Party, Aurangabad district, before they joined the BRS.

The fresh joining of leaders assumes significance with the party planning one more public meeting in Maharashtra, this time at Aurangabad on April 24. The party has already organised public meetings at Nanded and Kandhar in February and March.

