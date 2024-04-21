Shiv Nadar University has sizeable Telangana students

April 21, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

Shiv Nadar University in Delhi-NCR is accepting applications to 17 undergraduate programmes in engineering; natural sciences; management and entrepreneurship; and humanities and social sciences.

Chairperson of admissions at the institute Rajeev Kumar Singh said the research-intensive undergraduate programmes provide global perspectives through its multidisciplinary approach based on the foundations of value, ethics and leadership.

He said the institute has over 150 labs equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and students are tutored by faculty members drawn from the best universities in India and around the world. There are a sizeable number of students from Telangana on the campus and the number is growing.

Moreover, the institute has tie-ups with multinational companies such as Google, Microsoft, Dell, Goldman Sachs, IBM and HCLTech. Toppers will get scholarships and tuition waiver. Applications are avaiable on www.snu.edu.in/home.

