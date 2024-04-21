GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Shiv Nadar University has sizeable Telangana students

April 21, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Nadar University in Delhi-NCR is accepting applications to 17 undergraduate programmes in engineering; natural sciences; management and entrepreneurship; and humanities and social sciences.

Chairperson of admissions at the institute Rajeev Kumar Singh said the research-intensive undergraduate programmes provide global perspectives through its multidisciplinary approach based on the foundations of value, ethics and leadership.

He said the institute has over 150 labs equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and students are tutored by faculty members drawn from the best universities in India and around the world. There are a sizeable number of students from Telangana on the campus and the number is growing.

Moreover, the institute has tie-ups with multinational companies such as Google, Microsoft, Dell, Goldman Sachs, IBM and HCLTech. Toppers will get scholarships and tuition waiver. Applications are avaiable on www.snu.edu.in/home.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.