Shining the spotlight on cultural heritage, architectural grandeur

Week-long Kakatiya cultural fest to begin on July 7

A series of events, including cultural programmes and photo exhibition, is lined up for the week-long Kakatiya Vaibhava Sapthaham, a mega cultural festival slated to be held in the erstwhile composite Warangal district from July 7.

The cultural fest will begin with Perini dance performance by a group of 111 artistes as part of the main programme at the historic Bhadrakali temple in Warangal on Thursday. Kakatiya’s heir Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar will attend the ceremony, sources said.

Arrangements for the ensuing cultural fest were discussed at a high-level meeting held in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Warangal MP Pasunoori Dayakar, Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar, MLC Kadiyam Srihari, Secretary of Youth, Tourism and Culture Sandeep Kumar Sultania, and Language and Culture director Mamidi Harikrishna attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed day-wise schedule of the festival and finalised the modalities of the event to be held on a grand scale to showcase the rich cultural and architectural heritage of the Kakatiya dynasty.

The meeting mooted conduct of a slew of cultural and literary programmes at Kakatiya-era sites spread across the old undivided Warangal district as well as at Chandupatla village in Nalgonda district.

It was also decided to highlight the Kakatiya’s chain-link tank irrigation system, architectural heritage, including the 13th century Ramappa temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the hoary past through photo exhibitions and other events during the week-long fest.