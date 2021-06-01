Shifting of Warangal jail starts

To be converted into super speciality hospital

The 135-year-old Nizam era central prison at Warangal will soon be history as the jail authorities started vacating the 59.5-acre campus on Tuesday for conversion into a super speciality hospital of the government.

Of the 954 prisoners in the jail, as many as 114, including 39 women, were shifted to different jails in the State with tight police escort. Special vehicles were deployed to shift high-security prisoners. Local police escort was also arranged as the vehicles passed through different Commissionerates. The men were shifted to Cherlapalli open air jail and women to their special prison at Chanchalguda here.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday directed jail authorities to hand over the campus to health department by the month-end. An open air jail will be constructed at Mamnoor on Warangal outskirts to replace the present one.

The prison has a fortified wall with a watch tower and a huge open area facing the facade. It was proposed to construct an open air jail at Mamnoor on Warangal outskirts to replace the present one.

Jail superintendent Santosh Kumar Roy told The Hindu that more than shifting prisoners, they faced a Herculean task to move heavy machinery on which the prisoners worked for carpentry, dairying, weaving and other trades. The machinery will be shifted to Cherlapalli jail. There were also several electronic gadgets.

He said there were 613 convicts, highest in any jail in the State, among 954 inmates. They included Naxalites and political prisoners.

As regards transfer of jail staff, Mr. Roy said they would be given options and finally deployed by rationalisation.