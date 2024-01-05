Shifting of High Court to displace painstakingly developed biodiversity park

January 05, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The decision to shift the Telangana High Court to Budvel leaves a fraternity other than the protesting advocates extremely dejected -- the scientists and researchers of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Rajendranagar.

The 100-acre site chosen for establishment of the High Court constitutes at least 35-40 acres of land from the PJTSAU, which has been developed over the years as the agri-biodiversity zone for research and education purposes.

Recently, during a visit by the Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and D. Sreedhar Babu along with three High Court judges, a representation was made for protection of the Agri-Biodiversity Park developed on the land.

The park stands on a 130-acre site, of which about 65-70 acres is Mulagund lake, which has not yet been notified by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

The remaining land was developed around 2008 under the All India Coordinated Research Project, a joint initiative by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the State government, with the objective of developing sustainable and profitable agro-forestry models and dissemination for the benefit of farmers and industry.

“Close to 20 years of rigorous work went into the project, which was inaugurated in 2010 by the then Chief Minister K. Rosaiah. I personally visited several projects, including the Aravalli Biodiversity Park and the Yamuna Biodiversity Park in Delhi, during this project. All the work seems to have been wasted now,” lamented V. Vasudeva Rao, a retired professor from the university.

The land parcel was full of Prosopis growth when the project was taken up. Persistent efforts by the teachers and students have ensured planting of nearly 1.5 lakh saplings of different flora. Divided into various blocks are species such as palm, teak, neem, mahua, ficus, amla, toddy, phoenix, mixed fruit trees and medicinal plants, besides a VIP plantation block.

During the period of study, a total of 439 plant species belonging to 313 genera and 85 families of 34 orders were recorded. Among them, 80 species of trees, 206 species of herbs, 56 species of shrubs, 52 species of climbers, 6 species of palms and 39 species of grasses were reported.

These include 143 medicinal plant species belonging to 129 families and 28 orders, Mr. Rao shared.

This park is also a haven for 348 animal species comprising 16 species of mammals, 139 species of birds, 42 species of reptiles and 151 species of invertebrates.

An endemic, endangered and globally threatened plant species Ceropegia bulbosa var. lushii was reported from here 215 years after it was last spotted in urban environments, aside from Ashoka (Saraca asoka), another threatened tree species. Threatened faunal species such as Red Sandboa, darter and pallid harrier too can be found here.

A butterfly park with butterfly host plants, and artificial nest boxes kept at prominent localities for attracting cavity nesting birds are two more specialities, Mr. Rao said.

Though the land parcel belongs to the university, acquiring it for the High Could could be a cakewalk for the government, with the secretary, Agriculture & Co-operation M. Raghunandan Rao holding the full additional charge of the post of the Vice-Chancellor.

