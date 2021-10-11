Shifting of employees between TS, A.P. picks pace

Govts issue no objection for taking employees willing to come on permanent basis

The process for transfer of employees allocated to both the Telugu States post bifurcation to their native States is gaining momentum yet again with the two governments giving their consent to take back employees willing to come back on a permanent basis.

After the Telangana government conveyed its no objection for sending back employees of A.P. origin on a permanent basis, the Andhra Pradesh government has started the exercise of collecting information with respect to employees allotted/deemed allotted to A.P. but are interested in exercising the option to go to Telangana on a permanent basis. The A.P. government reciprocated with the issue of releasing a circular asking the employees willing to go to TS to submit their options. The HoD concerned should forward the options duly verifying and certifying the information furnished by the employees.

The TS government had fixed October 15 as deadline for employees willing to go to the neighbouring State to submit their applications in prescribed format to the heads of the departments concerned while the A.P. government had set November 7 as deadline for staff willing to shift to TS on permanent basis. TS officials said the State’s offer to employees willing to shift to A.P. was unconditional but for ensuring that there are no cases or disciplinary action pending against them.

The A.P. government however sought the grounds for seeking transfer to TS like spouse grounds, health grounds or others. Moreover, the number of those with TS origin but allotted to A.P. was very less compared to A.P. origin employees working in TS. In the Gazetted posts for instance, 14 employees who gave TS option were allotted to the neighbouring State against their wishes while the number in the non-gazetted category was 259.

According to the information in the AP Reorganisation website, of the 19,352 gazetted cadre posts allotted between the two States, 11,364 had been allotted to Andhra Pradesh and 7,988 to Telangana. Of these, only 14 employees who opted for Telangana were posted to A.P. against their wishes.

In comparison, 119 employees who opted for A.P. had been allotted to Telangana. As many as 902 employees of A.P. origin opted for Telangana and got postings here while the number of employees of Telangana origin opting for A.P. was 213. “The process of bringing back these 14 officers and about 120 non-gazetted officers who are of TS origin but working in A.P. has been started and the file is under circulation,” a senior official said.