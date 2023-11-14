HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shift warehouses outside Hyderabad, urges Union Minister Kishan Reddy

November 14, 2023 05:42 am | Updated 05:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
G Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G.Kishan Reddy has demanded that the State government to immediately shift the storerooms, godowns and warehouses located in highly populated areas outside the city in view of repeated fire mishaps and loss of life.

Talking to the media after he visiting the fire-ravaged site at Bazarghat in Nampally where at least nine persons died, the Minister pointed out that such fire mishaps have become a common feature in the past few years even in Secunderabad and other areas of the capital where illegal godowns have been functioning, but the government has not responded with the needed alacrity to prevent such incidents.

Mr.Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, condoled the deaths and said it was the poor and lower middle class who have suffered during such incidents but the government stands unmoved.

“The government talks big but takes no action on ground. I once again appeal to the GHMC, Fire Service department and the police to deal sternly against illegal warehouses storing dangerous or inflammable material so that these incidents do not recur,” he said.

He also promised to ensure that ex-gratia for the bereaved family members and financial compensation for the people affected are provided by the PM’s Relief Fund or PM Cares Fund.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.