SHGs should aid in solar power generation: Bhatti

HYDERABAD

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has asked the authorities concerned to plan solar power generation by Indira Mahila Shakti women self-help groups’ federations so that they could generate at least 4,000 megawatt power in the years to come.

At a meeting with officials of Energy and Rural Development departments here on Friday, he said that it was time the administration helped women SHGs grow into entrepreneurs, adding that solar power generation would be a viable option. He asked them to help SHGs in land acquisition for the purpose and also arrange bank loans.

Stating that women SHGs have a clean record of 99% in loan repayment, Mr. Vikramarka said bankers were interested in funding the groups for their economic activities. He mentioned that at the State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting held recently, he had spoken to the bankers about the possibilities of women SHGs taking up solar power generation and owning and hiring buses to RTC.

The bankers expressed their willingness to fund such projects by SHGs. Secretary (Energy) Sandeep K. Sultania, Secretary (PR & RD) D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of SERP D. Divya, Chairman and Managing Director of TG-Transco D. Krishna Bhaskar, Vice-Chairman and MD of TG-REDCO V. Aneela, participated in the meeting.