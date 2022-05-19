Shell out more to buy alcohol in Telangana

People buying liquor in Hyderabad on Thursday even as the State government increased the prices by around 20%-25% per cent. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

May 19, 2022 20:04 IST

Prices of all forms of alcohol increased from Thursday

Prices of beer, wine, and other forms of alcohol were increased in Telangana from Thursday, May 19. Prior to this, the MRPs were revised in May 2020.

According to the latest revision of prices, the maximum retail price (MRP) of beer brands was increased by ₹ 10 on all sizes. Director of the State Prohibition and Excise department Sarfaraz Ahmad stated that the MRP of wine brands of 180 ml, 375 ml, and 750 ml has been increased by ₹ 10, ₹ 20, and ₹ 40 respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the case of Indian made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), and Foreign Liquor (FL) , the price of brands with MRP less than ₹ 200 has been increased by ₹ 20, ₹ 40, ₹ 80 for 180 ml, 375 ml, and 750 ml bottles respectively.

“MRP of brands with present MRP greater than ₹ 200 is being increased by ₹ 40, ₹ 80, and ₹ 160 for 180 ml, 375 ml, and 750 ml,” stated the director. He has said that the increase in prices will lead to moderation in consumption of liquor and beer in the State.

The hiked prices have come into effect from Thursday, even for stocks with old MRP printed on them. Any violation in prices can be reported by dialing 1800 425 2523.

The State Prohibition and Excise teams sealed liquor shops, bars and clubs after business hours on Wednesday. They were on the task of checking the old stock available at the shops and establishments from Thursday morning. By late evening, the Excise teams have completed taking the stock position in wine shops, and proceeded to complete the task at pubs and bars.