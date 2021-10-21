Sheep and buffaloes to downtrodden, political power for KCR’s family: Sharmila

YSR Telangana Party chief hears woes of common people

Promising sheep and buffaloes to the downtrodden rather than jobs, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, however, had provided political jobs to five people in his family, president of the YSR Telangana party Y.S. Sharmila alleged.

On the second day of her ‘padayatra’ in several villages in Chevella constituency, she said English liquor was freely flowing in the State while English medium education was being denied to the poor people. The only way to throw out this ‘anti-people’ government was by blessing her and the YSR Telangana party, she claimed.

Ms. Sharmila walked for 12.9 kms on the second day starting from Nakkalapalli and throughout the day she interacted with people trying to understand what they were seeking from the government and what they were actually getting. She promised them that the welfare rule that people saw when Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy was the Chief Minister would be brought back if she was voted to power.

The padayatra passed through Kethireddypalli, Venkatapur, Kavvadiguda and Malkapuram where people gave her representations with demands and sought her support. Several women told her about how the double bedroom houses remained a mirage for them even after 7 years of TRS rule and they were all forced to live in thatched houses braving rain and heat. Several women also complained that they were not receiving widow pensions though their husbands passed away a few years ago, according to a statement issued by the party.

Ms. Sharmila was also made aware of the problems in Dharani that has created more disputes that solving the problems. Some said corruption was rampant in the government and no officer would do his or her work without taking bribes. Unfortunately, no one seems to be bothered about this.

Several villagers said that hospitals were not accepting ‘Arogyasri’ and private hospitals were fleecing people charging exorbitantly while the government was totally unmoved despite the ‘loot’ highlighted across the media, she said.

Ms. Sharmila reminded that Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy had waived off all the farm loans and provided free electricity to farmers without burdening people in other segments. While YSR waived off loans and provided fee reimbursement for free education KCR government had just ignored these despite promising the same.

She alleged that KCR had not paid input subsidy to the farmers even once but he is deciding what the farmer has to cultivate. When farmers reluctantly follow the path they are left in lurch when it comes to procurement , she said. On the education front 3,500 schools have been closed and 14,000 teachers have lost employment, she claimed.